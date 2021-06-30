Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$1.25

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

PTRUF stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.