Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$7.88 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 337708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

Specifically, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at C$2,288,601.10. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,050 shares of company stock valued at $155,134 and sold 80,915 shares valued at $507,338.

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

