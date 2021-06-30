PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.59. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 44,913 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

