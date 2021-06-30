Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $48,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.39.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

