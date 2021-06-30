Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:PGR traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of £136.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

About Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

