Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:PGR traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of £136.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.
About Phoenix Global Resources
