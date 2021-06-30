Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBFS opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

