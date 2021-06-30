Piper Sandler Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

