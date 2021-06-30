Piper Sandler Comments on First Financial Bancorp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

FFBC opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

