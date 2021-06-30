Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $484,726.06 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 73.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $484,726.06 and approximately $9,047.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 76% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00135609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168627 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,245.62 or 0.99845911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

