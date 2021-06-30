Plian (PI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $420,982.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 70.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $420,982.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00652492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 826,967,493 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.