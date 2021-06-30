Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

PLUG opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

