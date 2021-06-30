PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Brokerages predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.34 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 10,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

