PolypuX (PUX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,769.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $68,001.82 and $5,769.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolypuX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00138345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00168943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,311.43 or 0.99989790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolypuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolypuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.