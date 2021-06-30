Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 224.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pool by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

POOL stock opened at $465.04 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $265.06 and a 12-month high of $470.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

