Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.94 ($122.28).

PAH3 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR PAH3 opened at €94.32 ($110.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €91.41. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.