Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

POAHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

