Portsea Asset Management LLP Invests $11.05 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,110,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. JOFF Fintech Acquisition comprises about 5.9% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOFFU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000.

JOFFU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,227. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

