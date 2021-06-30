PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24,057.12

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24,057.12 and traded as high as $25,742.00. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $25,669.00, with a volume of 20,237 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24,057.12.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.