Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PRRFY remained flat at $$7.35 on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

