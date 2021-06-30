Premier Foods plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
PRRFY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.05.
Premier Foods Company Profile
