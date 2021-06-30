Project-X (NANOX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $216.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Project-X has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Project-X coin can now be purchased for about $30,880.76 or 0.89919408 BTC on popular exchanges. Project-X has a market capitalization of $2,416.85 and $216.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

