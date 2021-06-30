ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 30,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,034,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $948.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.