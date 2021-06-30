ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

PBSFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

