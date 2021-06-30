Prospector Capital Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Prospector Capital’s (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Prospector Capital had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Prospector Capital’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PRSRU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Prospector Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

