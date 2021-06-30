Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.