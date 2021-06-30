Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

