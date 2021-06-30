Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 560.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of O-I Glass worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

