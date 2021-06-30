Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,577,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

