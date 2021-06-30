PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 22,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.