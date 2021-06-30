Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post sales of $10.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.42 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $49.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,621,791. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

