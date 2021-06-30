Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.33).

ETR PUM opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €101.75 ($119.71). The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.07.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

