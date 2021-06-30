Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 49.1% Higher This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $282.47 million and $32.37 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00168804 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,302.81 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

