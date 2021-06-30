Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 4,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,679.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after buying an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

