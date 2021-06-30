Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $301.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $18,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total transaction of $13,235,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $344,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock worth $399,052,775 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

