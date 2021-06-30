Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $54.17 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

