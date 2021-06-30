Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Valley National Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.