Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

