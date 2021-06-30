QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 731% from the previous session’s volume of 554 shares.The stock last traded at $86.50 and had previously closed at $86.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QADB shares. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

