QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.37 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.