QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
About QS Energy
