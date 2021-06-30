QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

