QS Investors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $357.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.17 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.44.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,276 shares of company stock worth $7,952,402. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

