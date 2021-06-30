QS Investors LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

FBC opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.