QS Investors LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMI. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

MMI stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $2,669,970.82. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,846 shares of company stock worth $13,328,633. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

