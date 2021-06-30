QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $366,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 77.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

