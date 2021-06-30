QS Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

NYSE THG opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

