QS Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

SNPS stock opened at $276.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.36 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.