QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.85, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

