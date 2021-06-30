Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1,888.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

