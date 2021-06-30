Quantbot Technologies LP Has $620,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,473 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 885,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 132,225 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 157,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

