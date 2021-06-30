Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $585,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,203,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.34. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

